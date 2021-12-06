More tributes paid to 'incredible' Eileen after death at 110

Opens the Eileen Ash Sports Hall at The Hewett Academy with The Hewett Academy principal Rebecca Handley Kirk.November 2, 2018. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Archant

More tributes have been paid to Eileen Ash, Norfolk's oldest woman, who has died aged 110.

Mrs Ash, who was also the country's oldest living Test cricketer, died on Friday at Castlemeadow Care's St John's House in Norwich, where she lived and had celebrated her 110th birthday in October.

She was a right-arm seamer and made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937.

During her remarkable life she was also seconded to MI6 during the war and played golf until the age of 98.

Tributes have been paid from around the world from both those who knew of her cricketing history, including England Cricket, and people who knew her personally.

She was known for her zest for life and good health - she did yoga into her 100s, drove her distinctive yellow Mini and put the secret of her long life down, in part, to red wine.

A spokesperson for Castlemeadow Care said the whole team was saddened by the news.

"Eileen was an incredible lady with a rich life story, and we were incredibly privileged to be able to support her at St John’s House care home in Norwich," they said.

Eileen Ash pictured in 2013. - Credit: Archant © 2013

“We were honoured to help her, and her family, celebrate her 110th birthday at the home recently and were astonished at the love and respect she received in messages from all over the world.

“Eileen’s wonderful smile and personality will be missed by everyone at the home and we send our condolences to her son Chris, his wife Mary and all her friends and family.”

Lord's Cricket Ground said it was "deeply saddened" to hear the news and shared its condolences with her family.

In 2018, a sports hall at the Hewett Academy in Norwich was named in Ms Ash's honour.

At the time, then-headteacher Rebecca Handley Kirk said she was a "remarkable woman" and a "great inspiring figure for our students".

Tributes have flooded in on social media. One person, commenting on our Facebook page, said they had lived near her in Norwich a few years ago, and described her as "always cheerful, waving and smiling".

Another said they had met her a few years ago and she had "instantly become one of my idols".

Eileen Ash read her letter from the queen on her 110th birthday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



