Tributes to composer and champion of the arts

A composer who became a staunch supporter of the arts and campaign to restore a historic guildhall has passed away at the age of 75.

Michael Hankinson was educated at Hereford Cathedral and Trinity College of Music before moving to South Africa in 1970.

He became resident conductor at the State Theatre in Pretoria, set up the country's largest music education project, became composer-in-residence to the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and principal conductor to the Cape Town City Ballet.

He went on to compose numerous film scores, a ballet, choral works and many educational pieces before returning to the UK in 2012, when he moved to King's Lynn and became involved with the local arts scene.

Mr Hankinson became musical director of the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir and founded the King’s Lynn Sinfonia, which staged its inaugural concert at Lynn Minster in 2015.

He became a trustee of the Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust, a campaign group set up to champion the restoration of the 15th Century Guildhall of St George on Lynn's King Street, which is believed to be the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare performed.

Fellow trustee, actress, and former furniture shop owner Amanda Arterton said she was introduced to Mr Hankinson soon after he moved to the town.

"We've just lost a really good mate," she said. "He was very forthright, he was always championing people who didn't have anything, he was always fighting to get something done, he was that sort of guy."

Mr Hankinson's passed away in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 29 after battling pneumonia for several weeks.

His son John said: "We spoke to him in the evening and he had been in good spirits, however the strain on him was just too much. He passed peacefully. I know that he would tell us all not to be sad and to remember all the amazing times we shared together."

Mr Hankinson leaves a son, John and three grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, November 17 (1pm).