Funeral held for well known Norwich scrap metal merchant

PUBLISHED: 17:20 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:21 07 November 2018

The funeral of one of Norwich’s most well known figures has taken place.

Tony Peruzzi, founder of Peruzzi Scrap Metal Merchants, died aged 89 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a fall.

More than 100 members of family and friends attended the service at St Edmund’s Church, Costessey.

In life, he always put family first and cared for countless animals including horses, cows and dogs at the Windmill Farm in Costessey.

He shared his love with his family who have fond memories of spending time with their father, grandfather and great-grandfather at the farm, caring for horses or riding along on a horse drawn cart listening to Mr Peruzzi’s stories.

Mr Peruzzi was carried to the church by a horse and trolly followed by a Bedford Lorry filled with flowers.

The display was created by Mr Peruzzi’s granddaughter, Jasmine Gardiner, who owns Flowers By Jasmine. She said: “We all enjoyed the time driving different horses around the Norfolk countryside.

“This love of driving horses never left grandad, all the times when we’ve been on the cart with grandad he would put a good horses through its paces. We’ve all had plenty of fun and maybe a few hair raising moments.”

Born in March 1929, Mr Peruzzi began his career at the Peruzzi Ice-Cream Factory.

Started in 1930 by his father, Joseph Peruzzi, in Sprowston, he worked there until the business closed.

Ms Gardiner added: “I imagine there are a few people that can remember the taste of Peruzzi ice cream.

“Recalling the days of making and selling ice cream was always something grandad did gladly.”

A few years before meeting his wife Janet, Mr Peruzzi took to the streets as a rag-and-bone man, collecting scrap metal.

He opened his first yard in Derby Street, Norwich, in the 1950s. The business soon grew and a second location in Waterworks Road opened.

Ms Gardiner added: “At the heart of everything my Grandad has done, he has done it with his family.

“Our grandad was all about family and thrived on having us all around him.”

  • A truly wonderful man, I recall his visit to our farm in Scotland with great affection. RIP and our thoughts are with you all. Ian and Julie

    Ian Gerrard

    Tuesday, November 6, 2018

