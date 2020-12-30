Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
- Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and dedicated" retired teacher who died from Covid-19 aged 68.
John Reeve, of Wymondham, taught at Sprowston High School for 40 years before retiring to travel the world.
He began his teaching career as a French teacher before moving on to teach health and social care and becoming head of careers.
One of his step-daughters, who he raised from the age of six, described him as “a second dad” to her and her younger sister, Nicole.
Natalie Fiander, 39, of Hingham, said: "He was just the loveliest man. Very thoughtful and always thinking of other people.
"He was kind and patient. He was also very sociable and liked to invite people over for meals. I don’t think anyone had a bad word to say about him.
"Many of his former students have said he was dedicated and invested time in people and reached out and helped students.
"He went peacefully with family by his side. He was so incredibly loved and truly one of the best, kindest men."
Mr Reeve was born in Attleborough, and spent his late teenage years and early 20s living in France, a place he was said to have "loved".
As well as teaching, he also spent six years as the gardener at the Green Dragon Tavern in Wymondham, a role which saw him win first place in Wymondham in Bloom.
After retiring in 2013, he went travelling to places such as the Philippines and Vietnam, making friends all over the globe, where he was regularly invited back.
Mr Reeve tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-November. After self-isolating at home, he deteriorated before being admitted to hospital where he passed away on December 1.
The family has since raised nearly £700 for the NSPCC in his memory. They are also planning fundraisers next year for The Clare School in Norwich and Star Throwers, a cancer support charity in Wymondham.
He leaves behind his dog Luna, his three daughters and six grandchildren, including the youngest, Maria Grace, who was born the day after he died.
His funeral was on December 21. The family plans to hold a memorial party in his honour next year.