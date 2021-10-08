'Immense sadness' as Captain Alwyne Farquharson dies aged 102
- Credit: Steven Rennie
Captain Alwyne Farquharson, the oldest and longest-service clan chief in Scottish history, has died at the age of 102 at his home in Norfolk.
Captain Alwyne Arthur Compton Farquharson MCof Invercauld and Monaltrie, 16th Chief of Clan Farquharson, died on Wednesday, October 6 at his home in Brancaster Staithe.
He is believed to have been Scotland’s oldest and longest serving clan chief and was chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games on Deeside for 73 years.
The clan chief served in the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross for bravery during the Normandy Landings.
After the end of the Second World War, he moved to Aberdeenshire to assume the role of chief and become the 16th Laird of Invercauld, roles he is said to have "cherished for many decades".
The war veteran's role as Scotland’s oldest Clan Chief is recognised in the Iconic Scotland exhibition, currently running as part of the Great Tapestry of Scotland display in the Scottish Borders.
A post paying tribute to him on the Clan Farquharson UK Facebook page said: "It is with immense sadness that I share the news with you of our chief’s passing.
"For seven decades, he was both Chief of Clan Farquharson and Chieftain of The Ballater Highland Games.
"Believed to be the oldest and longest serving Clan Chief in Scottish history, he was without doubt one of the most dedicated to his role and touched many hearts.
"I am sure you will join me in expressing our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Madam Farquharson and the wider family.
"Our thoughts are also with you all, as the chief played an important part in all of our lives and he will be dearly missed."
He is succeeded as Chief of Clan Farquharson by his great-nephew, Philip Farquharson, who becomes the 17th Laird of Invercauld.
As laird of the vast Invercauld estate in Aberdeenshire, he was the nearest neighbour of the Queen at Balmoral.
The post said three celebrations of his life will take place, with the first being a funeral held in Norfolk.
A memorial will be held at Braemar Castle in Aberdeenshire during the Clan Farquharson Gathering in the second week of August 2022 and a stone will be laid at the Clan Cairn, Carn-na-Cuimhne, in his memory.