'I’ll always look up to him' - Bereaved sister pays tribute to brother, 15
- Credit: Submitted
A bereaved sister has paid tribute to her "strong, smiling” brother who died aged 15 after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour with a zero percent survival rate.
Abi Doe, 20, of Diss, said she was grateful she was able to make “so many precious memories” before her younger sibling, Callum, passed away two years ago.
Callum was diagnosed with grade four diffuse midline glioma on Christmas Eve 2018, aged 13.
Despite an operation to remove as much of it as safely possible, as well as two rounds of radiotherapy, he died in August 2020.
Miss Doe, a former pupil of Diss High School, works as a learning support assistant at Archbishop Sancroft High School, near Harleston.
She said: “Callum was incredibly brave and strong and always had a smile on his face. I’ll always look up to him for that.”
Their parents, Ian and Michelle Doe, have raised thousands of pounds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) following the charity’s support.
And Miss Doe recently followed in their footsteps by braving a head shave on July 19 – Callum's 17th birthday.
She added: “We made so many precious memories that wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness and support of EACH.”
- To sponsor visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/clippers-out-for-callum
- To pay tribute to a loved one email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk
- To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.