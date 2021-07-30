World number one brass band is coming to Norwich
- Credit: Cory Band
The most successful brass band in the world is coming to Norwich.
Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales will be joining The East Anglian Brass Band Association to celebrate its 90th Anniversary.
Cory Band is known as the most successful contesting brass band of the 21st century and has been ranked as number one for the last 13 years.
The East Anglian Brass Band Association was established in 1931 with the combination of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
To celebrate its 90th Anniversary it commissioned a piece from Cory Band, 'The Triple Crown', composed by musical director, Philip Harper.
You may also want to watch:
This new march is a tribute to East Anglia, referring to the three golden crowns on the East Anglian flag that represent the three counties.
The concert will take place on August, 29, at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. The Association are offering free tickets for young brass musicians from Norwich.
