Revealed: Number of times fire station responded to false fire alarms

PUBLISHED: 11:45 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 November 2019

The Fire Station at Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Figures show the number of times Downham Market fire station has responded to false alarms in the last year.

Downham Market fire station responded to 26 reports of fire that turned out to be false alarms, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Norfolk County Council figures show that from 1 October 2018 to Monday, November 11 2019 two of the reports were made with good intentions whilst the others were as a result of automatic fire alarms.

Of the 24 automatic fire alarms, two were from businesses, eight were from houses and the rest were from sheltered housing.

Garry Collins, area manager for community safety at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "While false alarms can take up time and resources we would rather people reported a potential fire which turned out not to be one than risk a genuine fire going unreported.

"We automatically attend where alarms are activated in high-risk buildings, including care homes, hospitals, flats and commercial premises.

"Our community safety teams work closely with business owners to help reduce instances of false alarms and this work continues.

"Our priorities remain Public Safety and the protection of residents and property across Norfolk and we would encourage anyone who believes there is a fire to continue to call 999, to help prevent a small fire turning into something more serious."

