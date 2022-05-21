Rallying cry to help 5,000 Norfolk families out of food poverty

Thousands of people in Norfolk could be helped out of food poverty if an ambitious scheme to open a network of low-cost hubs across the county is supported.

That was the rallying cry on Thursday night at the official launch of 'Nourishing Norfolk', a campaign to raise money for an initial 15 community supermarkets to support the most vulnerable households.

The foundation has so far launched five of the supermarkets in the county, plus a mobile food store, which tours villages in Breckland.

Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

They operate a membership scheme, allowing those in the most need to purchase everyday items at a massively reduced price to normal.

The shops sell short shelf-life food, sourced from big national networks, and surplus supplies from farmers and local supermarkets, with families saving an average 40pc on a weekly shop.

If £1million of funding can be found for 15 of the services, more than 5,000 households could be helped.

Breckland mobile food store. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Thursday's launch also heard of ambitious plans to eventually expand the network to more than 15 - and to open a central distribution hub from which the whole operation could be conducted.

Speaking at the launch, David Hill, Norfolk's High Sheriff, who is backing the campaign, said: "Even before the pandemic an increasing number of people were facing poverty in Norfolk and that will grow even further. But we want to imagine a future where no-one in Norfolk goes hungry.

David Hill, High Sheriff of Norwich, speaking at the Nourishing Norfolk event in Jarrold's Printing Works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"This is a proven concept, it works and it is growing. It needs funding, but also the energy and support of all of those who care about Norfolk and the community."

The aim is for the hubs to be more than just a supermarket and, once established, it's hoped they will offer advice and practical support on a range of issues that are often linked to food poverty.

Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The initial funding target is for around £1m, however several councils have already committed funding to the scheme, including around £500,000 from Norfolk County Council.

The first, the Burrell Shop, which opened in 2020 on the Burrell estate has seen over 350 Thetford households become members, feeding around 1,200 people.

Claire Cullens, Chief Executive of Norfolk Community Foundationat at the Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Claire Cullens, the foundation's chief executive, said: "So many people are going hungry every day in Norfolk. The figures show that one in ten worry about how they will put food on the table.

Norman Lamb at Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Foodbanks continue to be under great pressure, helping those people in a crisis. We need to look at how we help people out of the crisis and that's exactly what these hubs enable us to do.

"If we can help them, support them, build confidence and trust then they can come away from poverty."

Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The foundation's chairman, former Norfolk police chief Simon Bailey, added: "We want to go further and faster than our initial plans, but we need people to work with us, we need more local food producers and farmers to do their bit.

Nourishing Norfolk event, Jarrolds printing works. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Now is the time to get behind this and work as a county to make a real difference."

Where to find community food shops

The Burrell Shop

Based at Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. It is open Monday to Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm, Thursday 9am-1pm and Saturday 10am to noon.

After paying a one-off joining fee of £3.50 per household, members can buy fresh, frozen, dried and tinned food, alongside toiletries, nappies and personal care items.

The Food Pantry Feltwell

Based at St Mary’s Church in Feltwell. It is open Monday and Wednesday from 9am-11.30am, and Saturday 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Shrublands Community Foodclub

Based at Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre, Magdalen Way, Gorleston. It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-noon and Thursday 6-8pm.

Residents can sign up as a member by paying a £4 annual fee that gives them access to affordable products.

The Feed Social Supermarket

On Hall Road, Norwich. A shop offering affordable groceries with members offered heavily subsidised prices. These will be complemented by cooking classes and advice on how to budget for food.

Contact andrea@thefeed.org.uk if you can help or if you would like to learn more.

Sally’s Store

A food hub run by The Salvation Army at Sally’s Store, Peggotty Road Community Centre, Peggotty Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EF. It is opened Monday to Friday, 10:00am-12:00pm.

SOUL Foundation

The social supermarket is a purpose-built facility on site at SOUL Church, Mason Road, Norwich. It is open Tuesday 12:00-7.30pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10:00am-4.30pm, Sunday 12:00-4.30pm.

Breckland Mobile Food Store

This stops in Swanton Morley, Bawdeswell, Shipdham, Carbrooke, Saham Toney, Ashill, Necton, Narborough, Weeting and East Harling. The timetable can be found on the social media page www.facebook.com/brecklandmobilefoodstore

















Donations can be made at www.norfolkfoundation.com/giving-and-philanthropy/back-our-key-initiatives/nourishing-norfolk/ , by calling 01603 623958 or by sending a cheque made payable to Norfolk Community Foundation (referencing ‘Nourishing Norfolk’ on the reverse) to Norfolk Community Foundation, 5th Floor St James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.



























