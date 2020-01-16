War museum to close for seven weeks for revamp

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich''s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

The UK's only public war memorial library will close for seven weeks as part of a revamp project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich'’s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich'’s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich's Millennium Library at the Forum, will be shut between Monday, February 10, and reopen on March 30 under the new name of American Library.

You may also want to watch:

The library, which opened in 1963, remembers nearly 7,000 of the division's servicemen who died.

The new look will include new graphics and digital designs to bring the stories of US air force personnel stationed in Norfolk to a new generation. A core collection of specialist 2nd Air Division and Second World War books will remain accessible.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "This redevelopment will ensure that the stories and legacy of the Second Air Division service personnel continue to be told and honoured and inspire our community."