Search

Advanced search

War museum to close for seven weeks for revamp

PUBLISHED: 06:47 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 16 January 2020

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich'’s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich''s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

The UK's only public war memorial library will close for seven weeks as part of a revamp project.

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich'’s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilThe Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich'’s Millennium Library will close for a seven week revamp. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The Second Air Division USAAF Memorial Library, based in Norwich's Millennium Library at the Forum, will be shut between Monday, February 10, and reopen on March 30 under the new name of American Library.

You may also want to watch:

The library, which opened in 1963, remembers nearly 7,000 of the division's servicemen who died.

The new look will include new graphics and digital designs to bring the stories of US air force personnel stationed in Norfolk to a new generation. A core collection of specialist 2nd Air Division and Second World War books will remain accessible.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "This redevelopment will ensure that the stories and legacy of the Second Air Division service personnel continue to be told and honoured and inspire our community."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Piano bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Don’t put yourself at risk’ - Flood warnings in place for Norfolk rivers

A warning has been issued after the possibility of flooding along parts of the River Wensum. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Five costly mistakes people make during a divorce

Matthew Clemence of Prettys on common and costly mistakes made during divorce. Picture: Getty/Prettys

Home owner feels ‘vindicated’ after getting permission to enclose garden

Walkers objected to fences being put up and plans to change the land to an enclosed residential garden. Picture: Val Leivers

Crews tackle village house fire

Firefighters were called after a morning house fire in Martham. PIC: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists