News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich building highlighted as one of world’s most eco-friendly at COP26

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:02 PM November 16, 2021
The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia

The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia. - Credit: Archant

A centre at the University of East Anglia (UEA) partially made of reed and thatch has been highlighted as one of the most exemplary sustainable building projects in the world.

The Enterprise Centre, located opposite the Sportspark on the UEA campus, was one of 17 green buildings from around the world featured in an exhibition at COP26 in Glasgow.

The UEA Enterprise Centre

The UEA Enterprise Centre was highlighted as a model of sustainability at COP26. - Credit: Archant

Completed in 2015, the building was constructed using low-carbon local materials, including pine and a concrete mix using locally recycled sand and aggregate. 

It is clad in Norfolk thatch and reed, while other materials including recycled paper insulation, hemp fabric, reprocessed glass, clay plaster and nettle boards.

Roger Bond, UEA director of estates

Roger Bond, UEA director of estates - Credit: Contributed

Roger Bond, UEA director of estates, said: “The university has always been a pioneer of low energy buildings and the Enterprise Centre has broadened and deepened this spirit.

“Its construction shows what is achievable if the client, designers and constructors really understand and focus on what is important.”

Most Read

  1. 1 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  2. 2 Plan to expand car park at beauty spot
  3. 3 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  1. 4 Bid for seven new homes opposite village hall
  2. 5 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
  3. 6 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot
  4. 7 'We don't want it' - Villagers react to care home plans
  5. 8 Shop and post office brought back from the brink by new owners
  6. 9 Hospital ward closed for deep clean after norovirus outbreak
  7. 10 Drones being used in search for missing 36-year-old
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Before and after pictures of Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years

EDP reporters

Logo Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon