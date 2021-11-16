Norwich building highlighted as one of world’s most eco-friendly at COP26

The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia. - Credit: Archant

A centre at the University of East Anglia (UEA) partially made of reed and thatch has been highlighted as one of the most exemplary sustainable building projects in the world.

The Enterprise Centre, located opposite the Sportspark on the UEA campus, was one of 17 green buildings from around the world featured in an exhibition at COP26 in Glasgow.

Completed in 2015, the building was constructed using low-carbon local materials, including pine and a concrete mix using locally recycled sand and aggregate.

It is clad in Norfolk thatch and reed, while other materials including recycled paper insulation, hemp fabric, reprocessed glass, clay plaster and nettle boards.

Roger Bond, UEA director of estates, said: “The university has always been a pioneer of low energy buildings and the Enterprise Centre has broadened and deepened this spirit.

“Its construction shows what is achievable if the client, designers and constructors really understand and focus on what is important.”