Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 11:14 AM December 25, 2020   
Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights.Pic

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One of Norwich's most popular Christmas attractions will be switched off due to Norfolk entering into tier 4.

The Tunnel of Light, on Hayhill, will be turned off from Boxing Day because of tighter rules.

The display, which was going to be in place until Tuesday, January 5, will remain off "while Norwich is under tier 4 restrictions."

Members of the public enjoying the tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Members of the public enjoying the tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Made up of more than 57,000 bulbs and 45 metres long, the event is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The announcement was made by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) on Twitter.

The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018.Byline: Sony

The Tunnel Of Light is installed ahead of the Christmas light switch on in Norwich 2018.Byline: Sonya Duncan

The tweet said: "Following the government’s announcement yesterday the Tunnel of Light will be turned off from Boxing Day.

"It will remain switched off while Norwich is under Tier 4 restrictions, and the Government advice is to stay at home. Thank you for your understanding.





