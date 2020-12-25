Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off
- Credit: Archant
One of Norwich's most popular Christmas attractions will be switched off due to Norfolk entering into tier 4.
The Tunnel of Light, on Hayhill, will be turned off from Boxing Day because of tighter rules.
The display, which was going to be in place until Tuesday, January 5, will remain off "while Norwich is under tier 4 restrictions."
Made up of more than 57,000 bulbs and 45 metres long, the event is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.
The announcement was made by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) on Twitter.
The tweet said: "Following the government’s announcement yesterday the Tunnel of Light will be turned off from Boxing Day.
"It will remain switched off while Norwich is under Tier 4 restrictions, and the Government advice is to stay at home. Thank you for your understanding.