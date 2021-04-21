Team to take on 375-mile walking challenge for Norfolk charity

Published: 8:10 AM April 21, 2021

Nigel Hadden-Paton and his granddaughter Margot take part in last year's Walking4Norfolk challenge - Credit: James Bagge

Norfolk charities which have signed up to a fundraising walk challenge are taking action in response to the damage caused by the pandemic.

The Walking4Norfolk challenge, which is supported by the Norfolk Community Foundation, launches on May 12 at Norwich Cathedral with teams of five 'virtually' walking the 375 miles from Norwich to Notre-Dame in Paris within their local area.

Around 15 teams have already signed up, supporting 10 charities and the Walking4Norfolk Fund for Unpaid Carers, which will receive a voluntary percentage of funds raised or optional entry fees.

The charities represented include East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Swan Youth Project in Downham Market, Norfolk Blood Bikes and St Martins Housing Trust in Norwich.

It comes after a similar 940-mile lockdown challenge last year raised around £45,000 for young carers and three nominated charities.

Among the teams taking part this year are the Sheringham Strollers and St. George's Gang, who are walking on behalf of the Sheringham Little Theatre and St. George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth respectively. Both teams are a mixture of staff and volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham Little Theatre, said: "As charities, both venues rely heavily on fundraising and the pandemic has had a devastating effect on our finances. We need to make huge efforts this year to help recoup our losses.

"We have really had to raise out game with fundraising. It's been very difficult for us losing the income from café trade and during the intervals. We are definitely in need of a big lift, but goodness gracious, we appreciate we are not alone in this."

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson and front of house manager Janet Farrow prepare for Walking4Norfolk - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Thompson said both theatres lost more than £100,000 during 2020, and although support has been offered through the government and the Cultural Recovery Fund, this has not covered the ongoing losses and overheads.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind will also benefit from the challenge as the charity strives to ensure no-one has to face poor mental health alone.

The charity is busier than ever with 60pc of adults and young people who did not experience poor mental health before the pandemic now needing help.

A spokeswoman said: "The supporters taking part in this challenge are helping us to be there for everyone who needs us at this crucial time, whilst also helping us to raise awareness. Challenges like this also provide a great opportunity for participants and charities to come together."

This year's Walking4Norfolk challenge will be launched at Norwich Cathedral on May 12 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Three teams from the Garage, a Norwich centre for performing arts, are also putting their best foot forward as part of the Walking4Norfolk challenge.

Named the Rapid Referral Network Ramblers, Scrambled Legs and the Red Hot Chilli Steppers, the teams will be raising funds for the Garage's Chair Bursaries Fund appeal which will help young people facing challenging circumstances use the arts to change their lives through the Garage in Norwich and the Workshop in King's Lynn.

Danielle Gardner, assistant producer and performing arts tutor, said: "Red Hot Chilli Steppers are excited to get walking and raise money for the Garage. A little bit of healthy competition with our rival Garage teams also adds to the fun. We hope to beat them to them both to the virtual finish line in Paris."

Each participant will be walking roughly five miles a day for two weeks to reach the total of 375 required.

PC Mick Andrew, left, and James Bagge at the finish line of the 2020 Walking4Norfolk Lockdown Challenge - Credit: James Bagge

Walking4Norfolk was founded by former High Sherriff of Norfolk, James Bagge in 2018, inspired by the 100,000 unpaid carers in the county who provide selfless support to ill, older or disabled people.

Mr Bagge said: "The idea is initially focused on fundraising, that is the real value of it, and giving all these charities the opportunity to raise awareness of what they are doing."

Teams will be able to register for free via the Walking4Norfolk website at www.walking4norfolk.com. You can also follow @walking4norfolk on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on the progress of the challenge.