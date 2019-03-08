Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Passengers face weekend of rail disruption from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 March 2019

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Rail passengers looking to travel from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this weekend will be forced to find alternative transport.

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: ArchantTrains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services on both Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, to allow the continuation of improvement works on the Wherry Lines.

There will not be a rail replacement bus service running between Norwich and the two coastal towns on Saturday, although there will be a bus service on Sunday.

Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, the replacement bus will stop at Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Lingwood and Acle. Between Norwich and Lowestoft, the bus will make only one stop at Oulton Broad North.

The lines will then reopen as normal on Monday, March 18.

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: ArchantTrains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Passengers have already been told to expect nine consecutive days of disruption with the suspension of trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 31.

Rail replacement buses will operate as an alternative before the lines reopen on Monday, April 1.

During this period, trains between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft will not run for seven days until Friday, March 29, meaning services from Ipswich will terminate at Oulton Board South with rail replacement provided from Beccles.

The suspension will allow engineers to upgrade Victorian era signalling systems and track - some of the oldest in the country.

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: ArchantTrains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Passengers who travel between Reedham and Great Yarmouth have already been inconvenienced since October last year as a new track layout is installed at Reedham junction.

The improvements at the end of this month will focus on major track remodelling at Brundall junction, as well as reconfiguration of the junction, construction of a new access ramp at Brundall station and the reconstruction of 50 metres of platform to accommodate new trains.

Engineers will complete testing of the new signal controls before announcing a date for them to come into operation. A date for the reopening of the Reedham to Great Yarmouth line will also be announced in due course.

Rail replacement bus information can be accessed by visiting the Greater Anglia and National Rail websites.

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Defiant parrot owner chooses to leave flat rather than part with ‘feathered children’

Sue Baggott faces eviction from her Diss home if she doesn't rehome her parrots. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Passengers face weekend of rail disruption from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Restraining order prohibits Suffolk builder from ever trading again

Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Addiction treatment provider boss cleared of fraud charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists