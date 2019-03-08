Passengers face weekend of rail disruption from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk © 2015

Rail passengers looking to travel from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this weekend will be forced to find alternative transport.

Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services on both Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, to allow the continuation of improvement works on the Wherry Lines.

There will not be a rail replacement bus service running between Norwich and the two coastal towns on Saturday, although there will be a bus service on Sunday.

Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, the replacement bus will stop at Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Lingwood and Acle. Between Norwich and Lowestoft, the bus will make only one stop at Oulton Broad North.

The lines will then reopen as normal on Monday, March 18.

Passengers have already been told to expect nine consecutive days of disruption with the suspension of trains from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 31.

Rail replacement buses will operate as an alternative before the lines reopen on Monday, April 1.

During this period, trains between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft will not run for seven days until Friday, March 29, meaning services from Ipswich will terminate at Oulton Board South with rail replacement provided from Beccles.

The suspension will allow engineers to upgrade Victorian era signalling systems and track - some of the oldest in the country.

Passengers who travel between Reedham and Great Yarmouth have already been inconvenienced since October last year as a new track layout is installed at Reedham junction.

The improvements at the end of this month will focus on major track remodelling at Brundall junction, as well as reconfiguration of the junction, construction of a new access ramp at Brundall station and the reconstruction of 50 metres of platform to accommodate new trains.

Engineers will complete testing of the new signal controls before announcing a date for them to come into operation. A date for the reopening of the Reedham to Great Yarmouth line will also be announced in due course.

Rail replacement bus information can be accessed by visiting the Greater Anglia and National Rail websites.