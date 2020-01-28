Passengers stuck on-board as Greater Anglia train comes to a halt

A busy commuter train has broken down on the way to London.

@greateranglia Another week another saga. I am on the 7.40 from Norwich to London. A new train! It has lost power just past Manor Park. We are sat on the track. No heating. One light per carriage. @EDP24 — julie bremner (@BremnerJulie) January 28, 2020

The 7.40am Greater Anglia service from Norwich to London has broken down at Forest Gate, leaving passengers stranded on board while operators try to get the train moving again.

Julie Bremner, a founder and trustee of Norwich Pride, who is one of the passengers stuck on the train tweeted: "I am on the 7.40 from Norwich to London.

"A new train! It has lost power just past Manor Park. We are sat on the track. No heating. One light per carriage."

The 7.40am from Norwich was due to arrive into Liverpool Street Station at 9.24am, however a spokesperson for Greater Anglia confirmed the train had come to a stand still just outside central London at 9.25am.

Advice on Greater Anglia's journey check website is warning passengers the stationary train may also affect other services: "Services approaching Stratford are being delayed, the 07:40 Norwich to Liverpool Street has come to a stand due to a train fault.

One out of the two lines towards Stratford is currently blocked, Greater Anglia services are being diverted on to another line around the faulty train."

