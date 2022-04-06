Promotion

Norwich Theatre has relaunched its Corporate Membership scheme, providing an improved membership package with more benefits and increased engagement.

Memberships and sponsorships are vital for the theatre, with all funding received heading straight back into creative work both on stage and in the community. Becoming part of the Norwich Theatre business community directly supports this work and gives companies access to the local arts sector.

Corporate Memberships have been offered by Norwich Theatre since 2005, providing businesses with a range of excellent benefits for employees and fantastic exposure. Norwich Theatre membership gives organisations access to ticket discounts, brand awareness and unique offerings such as backstage tours.

Norwich Theatre provides three corporate offerings which give local businesses access to exciting show benefits and opportunities to become a part of the exceptional creative community right here in East Anglia.

Phil Webster, chief operating officer at M+A Partners, said: "We have been one of Norwich Theatre's corporate partners for a number of years and continue to see it as a rewarding experience. Our team can enjoy the many productions and artists the theatre hosts and, at the same time, it is a chance for us to show our support for the theatre’s ambitions for our region.

"The wellbeing of our colleagues, friends and family is so important right now, and the arts can play a major part in looking after this – it is great to see Norwich Theatre offering so many diverse creative events for people and undertaking projects to promote the arts within our communities.”

By becoming a sponsor, companies will have access to complimentary tickets and in-venue discounts, networking opportunities and maximum exposure within the Norwich Theatre community.

Associate Sponsor Sponsorship (Safety Curtain) is one of Norwich Theatre's most unique sponsorship opportunities, providing brand awareness to a rich and diverse theatre-going audience.

Stephen Crocker of Norwich Theatre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre, said: "Norwich Theatre is a leading arts organisation in the UK and the largest in the East of England, presenting a vibrant programme of live performance and creative engagement activities to entertain, enrich and inspire.

"As a charity with no regular funding support – almost entirely reliant on the operation of our venues for income – our corporate relationships are vital for delivering our work and our long-term strategy. They allow us to re-invest in our creative programmes, continue our work with the wider community to affect social change and inspire future generations in the creative arts.

"The business community in Norfolk is both rich and diverse, and we are proud to work alongside organisations who share similar values to our own. This is a partnership and an opportunity for us to combine our worlds, bringing corporate organisations together with the power of theatre to create impactful experiences for all."

For more information, please visit norwichtheatre.org