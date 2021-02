Published: 10:54 AM February 4, 2021

A 19-year-old Norwich roofer was found dead in a city park , an inquest opening heard.

The body of Hayden Murphy-Seaman, of Fox Road, was discovered in Henderson Park on Ivy Road, on January 23.

The hearing was told his cause of death was hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned to July 20, at the Norfolk Coroners' Court.

The Samaritans helpline is available 24/7 on 116 123.