Teenager died after choking on own vomit

A teenager died after choking on his own vomit despite the desperate attempts of his mother to bring him around.

Benjamin Newton, known to some as Benjamin Atkins, died in the early hours of December 23 last year in his own in Shipfield, Norwich.

An inquest into his death held in Norwich on Monday heard how the 19-year-old had been drinking brandy the night before, with traces of cannabis and cocaine also found in his system.

It heard how he had returned home from an evening drinking with his father and had been placed on the sofa by his mother.

However, at around 2am, she found him unconscious and surrounded by vomit in the same spot.

Her attempts to resuscitate him resulted in sick coming out of his mouth, with paramedics who took over also unable to bring him around.

Coroner Christopher Leach concluded that the teenager had died an alcohol-related death.