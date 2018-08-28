Search

Advanced search

Shock and sadness as Norwich sculpture destroyed in car crash

PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 21 November 2018

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustine's Street before it was knocked over. Photo : Steve Adams

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustine's Street before it was knocked over. Photo : Steve Adams

Archant 2010

A sculpture celebrating Norwich’s historic textile industry has been destroyed in a crash.

Local historian Stuart McLaren with the remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLocal historian Stuart McLaren with the remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The brick and stone column was erected on a traffic island at the junction of Pitt Street and St Augustine’s Street in 2011.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 18), it was knocked over when a BMW X5 crashed into it.

Stuart McLaren, secretary of the St Augustine’s Community Together Residents’ Association, said the sculpture celebrated the street’s link to the textile industry.

He said: “I hope it can be restored but one has to doubt whether it will be very high up on the council’s priorities.

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustines Street. Photo:Steve AdamsStuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustines Street. Photo:Steve Adams

“I’m sad to hear what has happened. It couldn’t have done the car much good.”

Norwich City Council said the column was inscribed with the names of different types of textiles made on St Augustine’s street between the 13th and 19th century.

It was installed as part of the St Augustine’s gyratory project as an “attractive feature” marking the entrance to the street.

Swaffham-based artist Charlotte Howarth was behind the sculpture’s design and spent about 15 days carving words into the brickwork in 2011.

Local historian Stuart McLaren with the remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLocal historian Stuart McLaren with the remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: “I am more shocked about the force required to knock it down. But on a positive note, it was an accident as opposed to a deliberate act of vandalism.

“It [the inscribing] was all done by hand and it was the drawing that is quite time consuming.

“I chose a selection of words that were the different types of fabrics made in the Norwich area.

“I would happily carve it again.”

The remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe remains of the sculpture inspired by Norwich's textile industry, which has been destroyed by a car running into it at the junction of Pitt Street and Botolph Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The words inscribed on the column included grogrinette, ferrandines and bombazine.

The city council said it was “too early” to say whether or not the column would be rebuilt.

“We need to look further into cost implications,” the council spokesman said.

Norfolk police said the crash happened at about 2am on Sunday.

A police spokesman said it involved a BMW X5 which “collided with street furniture”.

The spokesman said there was another vehicle that “went into” the BMW.

An ambulance was called, but no injuries were reported, and there were no arrests made.

• Do you know of a statue that has been damaged or vandalised? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Shock and sadness as Norwich sculpture destroyed in car crash

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustine's Street before it was knocked over. Photo : Steve Adams

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast