'City of love' Norwich Rising brings groups together to fight for change

PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 February 2020

A performance of I Will Survive as part of the One Billion Rising camapaign. Picture: Clarissa Place

A performance of I Will Survive as part of the One Billion Rising camapaign. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A festival has brought together climate change and women's right campaigners to fight for change on Valentine's Day.

The One Billion Rising supporters dance to show their support. Picture: Clarissa PlaceThe One Billion Rising supporters dance to show their support. Picture: Clarissa Place

Norwich Rising, now in its eighth year, featured performances, poetry and speeches outside the Forum on Friday.

The festival aim is to break the chain of violence against women and girls and is part of the global One Billion Rising Campaign, the figure of which refers to a UN statistic that one in three women will be raped or beaten in her lifetime.

Eloise O'Hare, co-ordinator of the event, said: "Norwich has become the city of love. From last week's Winchester Tower love notes to students climate action Norwich taking time out of school to share their love of the planet. Churches offering meditation to heal the planet. The city of Norwich putting on a love light festival over the next three days making us all feel loved."

One speaker called on men in the crowd to stand up for women, if they saw someone

Scores of people came to this year's Norwich Rising event outside The Forum. Picture: Clarissa PlaceScores of people came to this year's Norwich Rising event outside The Forum. Picture: Clarissa Place

He said: "Do not leave it up to the women to speak out. Call the men out, it's up to us as well.

Members of Student Action Group Norwich also attended before leading a march through the city.

A spokesman told the crowd:"We are taking action against the climate. Thank-you for Norwich Rising for allowing us to be here with them. I think it's really important to fight these issues together."

