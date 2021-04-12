Updated
People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A queue began to form outside Norwich’s city centre Primark store an hour before it reopened on Monday morning for the first time in four months.
Non-essential retail shops can welcome customers once again from April 12 as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Norwich was largely quiet at 6am, but signs were there that the city was preparing to see more people as the day progresses.
Coffee shops were preparing seating, road sweepers were buzzing around and barriers were in place outside Debenhams ahead of its closing down sale.
Outside Primark, around 10 people were waiting socially-distanced an hour before reopening, keen to be the first to head inside.
By just before 7am, that queue had grown and stretched up Hay Hill, past St Peter Mancroft Church and onto Millennium Plain.
Meanwhile, signage was in place outside pubs like Wetherspoons’ The Bell Hotel, one of several watering holes set to serve customers outside for the first time since Christmas.
Most Read
- 1 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- 2 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 3 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
- 4 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight
- 5 Childhood friends unite to launch barbershop together
- 6 Prince Philip memorial erected in town park just a day after his death
- 7 Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid
- 8 New Turkish takeaway which cooks over coals shows how kebabs should be done
- 9 Giant Wheel soon to be 'operational' on popular seafront
- 10 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash
Debenhams is preparing for its closing down sale and barriers have been put up to manage the expected queues.
There is also red and white tape outside the store to stop people sleeping in the doorways.