People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:49 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 7:46 AM April 12, 2021
Courtney Cattano, 17, queueing on Hay Hill to shop in Norwich's Primark store ahead of its reopening on Monday morning.

Courtney Cattano, 17, queueing on Hay Hill to shop in Norwich's Primark store ahead of its reopening on Monday morning. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A queue began to form outside Norwich’s city centre Primark store an hour before it reopened on Monday morning for the first time in four months.

Non-essential retail shops can welcome customers once again from April 12 as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Signs up in Norwich urging people to take extra care.

Signs up in Norwich urging people to take extra care. Picture: Daniel Moxon - Credit: Archant

Norwich was largely quiet at 6am, but signs were there that the city was preparing to see more people as the day progresses.

Coffee shops were preparing seating, road sweepers were buzzing around and barriers were in place outside Debenhams ahead of its closing down sale.

Barriers at Debenhams in Norwich ahead of its closing down sale

Barriers at Debenhams in Norwich ahead of its closing down sale. Picture: Daniel Moxon - Credit: Archant

Outside Primark, around 10 people were waiting socially-distanced an hour before reopening, keen to be the first to head inside.

By just before 7am, that queue had grown and stretched up Hay Hill, past St Peter Mancroft Church and onto Millennium Plain.

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first of the shoppers which stretched from the Primark doors up to by the Forum.

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from the Primark doors up to by the Forum in Norwich ahead of the shop's 7am reopening on Monday morning. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Meanwhile, signage was in place outside pubs like Wetherspoons’ The Bell Hotel, one of several watering holes set to serve customers outside for the first time since Christmas.

Debenhams is preparing for its closing down sale and barriers have been put up to manage the expected queues.

Sophia Filby, 11, queueing with her mum Tamsin on Hay Hill to shop in Primark ahead of its reopening on Monday.

Sophia Filby, 11, queueing with her mum Tamsin on Hay Hill to shop in Norwich's Primark store ahead of its reopening on Monday morning. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There is also red and white tape outside the store to stop people sleeping in the doorways.

Coffee shops in Norwich getting ready for reopening

Coffee shops in Norwich getting ready for reopening. Picture: Daniel Moxon - Credit: Archant

Tape outside Debenhams Norwich store to stop sleeping in doorways.

Tape has been put outside the Debenhams store in Norwich to stop people sleeping in the doorways. Picture: Daniel Moxon - Credit: Archant


