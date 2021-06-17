Power cut hits almost 1,000 homes in Norwich

Published: 12:58 PM June 17, 2021

A power cut has hit homes and businesses to the south of the city centre.

A power cut has hit almost 1,000 homes and businesses in Norwich.

UK Power Networks said they were first made aware of the problem at 11.25am on Thursday.

The utility firms engineers are currently on site in the city to investigate the issue which his affecting 942 homes and businesses.

Some people living in the NR1 2 and NR1 3 areas may have no electricity, or may see it going on and off regularly until the problem is fixed.

The problem is isolated to properties to the south of the city centre.

UK Power Networks hopes to resolve the issue by 2pm.