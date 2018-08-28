Search

Cyclists of all ages enjoy bike ride at first ever ParkPedal in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 January 2019

Thalia Silver (8), Keola Silver (10) and even teddy, were wrapped up warm on a frosty, bright morning at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thalia Silver (8), Keola Silver (10) and even teddy, were wrapped up warm on a frosty, bright morning at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The frosty weather did not deter dozens of people who took part in the first ever ParkPedal event in Norwich.

From L-R Ryan Morley (13), Alicia Passmore (4), Sean Passmore (11) and Kelly Passmore were all smiles at the inagural Park Pedal event. Picture: Neil DidsburyFrom L-R Ryan Morley (13), Alicia Passmore (4), Sean Passmore (11) and Kelly Passmore were all smiles at the inagural Park Pedal event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Cyclists as young as four - and as old as 91 - gathered at Whitlingham Country Park on Saturday for the three-mile scenic route.

Organised by Pedal Revolution, in partnership with Norfolk County Council’s Pushing Ahead initiative, Whitlingham Charitable Trust and the Eastern Daily Press, the weekly event follows the same rules as the hugely popular parkrun, which gives keen cyclists of all abilities the opportunity to improve their skills or get back into cycling.

Neil Turner, of Pedal Revolution, said: “This all about getting families, new riders and returning riders to get active and feel great.

“We would love to see new cyclists come and rediscover the thrill of riding a bike.”

"Cycling keeps me supple and I love the fresh air" 91 year old Bryan Turner from Gorleston who took part in the Park Pedal event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

ParkPedal was the first off-road riding for Thalia Silver, eight, and her sister Keola, 10, and they said they enjoyed the peaceful route.

Mum Jo Silver, from Wicklewood near Wymondham, said: “We’ve been for short walks at Whitlingham before but I hadn’t realised there was a path all the way around the broads. It was very pretty and so quiet, all we could hear were the ducks, geese and swans on the water.

Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse where the Park Pedal event took place. Picture: Neil DidsburyWhitlingham Country Park in Trowse where the Park Pedal event took place. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“We live in the countryside where there are no cycle paths but there are a lot of cars and big farm machinery on single track roads so we don’t go out on our bikes very much.

“ParkPedal gave us somewhere different and completely traffic free, we will definitely do it again,” Mrs Silver said.

Park Pedal at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse is to become a weekly event. Picture: Neil DidsburyPark Pedal at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse is to become a weekly event. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Keola said: “I liked going through all the icy puddles. Everyone was really friendly.”

Thalia, who took a teddy and toy sloth along for the ride, wished she had worn better gloves on such a frosty morning.

Event organiser Neil Turner hopes Park Pedal encourages more people to get on their bikes. Picture: Neil DidsburyEvent organiser Neil Turner hopes Park Pedal encourages more people to get on their bikes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I like riding my bike but my hands and feet got really, really cold. I was a bit worried we were going to be close to the water but the path was easy to stay on. I want to do it again when it’s not so cold,” she said.

ParkPedal takes place every Saturday at 10am and begins at the barn cafe. For more information, visit www.pedalrevolution.co.uk.

