Cyclists of all ages enjoy bike ride at first ever ParkPedal in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 January 2019
Archant
The frosty weather did not deter dozens of people who took part in the first ever ParkPedal event in Norwich.
Cyclists as young as four - and as old as 91 - gathered at Whitlingham Country Park on Saturday for the three-mile scenic route.
Organised by Pedal Revolution, in partnership with Norfolk County Council’s Pushing Ahead initiative, Whitlingham Charitable Trust and the Eastern Daily Press, the weekly event follows the same rules as the hugely popular parkrun, which gives keen cyclists of all abilities the opportunity to improve their skills or get back into cycling.
Neil Turner, of Pedal Revolution, said: “This all about getting families, new riders and returning riders to get active and feel great.
“We would love to see new cyclists come and rediscover the thrill of riding a bike.”
ParkPedal was the first off-road riding for Thalia Silver, eight, and her sister Keola, 10, and they said they enjoyed the peaceful route.
Mum Jo Silver, from Wicklewood near Wymondham, said: “We’ve been for short walks at Whitlingham before but I hadn’t realised there was a path all the way around the broads. It was very pretty and so quiet, all we could hear were the ducks, geese and swans on the water.
“We live in the countryside where there are no cycle paths but there are a lot of cars and big farm machinery on single track roads so we don’t go out on our bikes very much.
“ParkPedal gave us somewhere different and completely traffic free, we will definitely do it again,” Mrs Silver said.
Keola said: “I liked going through all the icy puddles. Everyone was really friendly.”
Thalia, who took a teddy and toy sloth along for the ride, wished she had worn better gloves on such a frosty morning.
“I like riding my bike but my hands and feet got really, really cold. I was a bit worried we were going to be close to the water but the path was easy to stay on. I want to do it again when it’s not so cold,” she said.
ParkPedal takes place every Saturday at 10am and begins at the barn cafe. For more information, visit www.pedalrevolution.co.uk.