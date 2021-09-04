'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged
- Credit: Alice Schollar
A nurse at Norfolk's biggest hospital woke up in resus after being drugged on a night out.
Alice Schollar, 27 and living in Norwich, ended up in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Resus department last Saturday with a tube in her nose and a cardiac arrest monitor by her bedside.
As a nurse, she knows very well the side effects of ketamine - the drug doctors told her had somehow ended up in her system while she was clubbing on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.
She remembers very little from the evening — only that she went from feeling "absolutely fine" to being unable to stand or see.
Thinking she was having a seizure due to her epilepsy, her friends called an ambulance when she collapsed outside the club.
"It turns out I'd been spiked," she said. "It was horrible hearing afterwards from colleagues my heartbeat had dropped so low on the monitor. I had no idea how I'd got there.
"At the hospital we're so careful with how we use ketamine in terms of the doses. We never like to use it unless it's a last resort.
"Knowing someone had put that in my drink made me feel sick. I really don't know what happened to me. It's absolutely terrifying."
Though Ms Schollar has been spiked before, three years ago, this time she decided to report it to police.
She said: "The first time wasn't nice but I didn't react as badly.
"Given I'd ended up in hospital on this occasion I thought the police should know."
The news comes as more and more people are coming forward to say they too have been spiked since clubs reopened — with one Norwich student needing her friends to prop her up after she began violently throwing up on the street.
Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it had received one report of spiking in a club and had referred the details to its licensing team.
A spokeswoman said: "We understand the concern because being spiked makes people extremely vulnerable.
"If you think a friend has been spiked, speak to staff or a manager, stay with them and get medical help if their condition worsens."