Superheroes hit Norwich gym to mark return of classes

Published: 2:06 PM May 23, 2021

A superheroes fitness event took place at Nuffield Gym in Norwich to raise money for the Air Ambulance. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Going back to a group gym class after a year away would be daunting for anyone – unless you went to Norwich's Nuffield gym this weekend.

To celebrate their first week back, staff put on superhero-themed sessions to celebrate the return to group classes and also as a nod to the work done by key workers during the pandemic.

Gym-goers were joined by East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) mascot Helibobs on Saturday morning to work out and raise money for the life-saving charity while in fancy dress.

Spider-man, Wonder Woman and Wolverine were among those who stopped by the Barrack Street gym to play their part.

Fitness manager Alex Walters said: "The whole week was a bit of a celebration, for members to mark a bit of normality and freedom.

"Coming back from lockdown there has been a lot of focus on how people feel mentally, so it was important that we had a bit of fun while raising money for a really cool cause."