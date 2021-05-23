News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Superheroes hit Norwich gym to mark return of classes

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:06 PM May 23, 2021   
A superheroes fitness event takes place at Nuffield Gym in Norwich to raise money for the Air Ambula

A superheroes fitness event took place at Nuffield Gym in Norwich to raise money for the Air Ambulance. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Going back to a group gym class after a year away would be daunting for anyone – unless you went to Norwich's Nuffield gym this weekend.

To celebrate their first week back, staff put on superhero-themed sessions to celebrate the return to group classes and also as a nod to the work done by key workers during the pandemic.

A superheroes fitness event takes place at Nuffield Gym in Norwich to raise money for the Air Ambula

Spider-man working out at the Nuffield gym in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Gym-goers were joined by East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) mascot Helibobs on Saturday morning to work out and raise money for the life-saving charity while in fancy dress.

Spider-man, Wonder Woman and Wolverine were among those who stopped by the Barrack Street gym to play their part.

A superheroes fitness event takes place at Nuffield Gym in Norwich to raise money for the Air Ambula

Spider-man working out at the Nuffield gym in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fitness manager Alex Walters said: "The whole week was a bit of a celebration, for members to mark a bit of normality and freedom.

You may also want to watch:

"Coming back from lockdown there has been a lot of focus on how people feel mentally, so it was important that we had a bit of fun while raising money for a really cool cause."

Most Read

  1. 1 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
  2. 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
  3. 3 'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough
  1. 4 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
  2. 5 Surge in unwanted animals as lockdown eases
  3. 6 McDonald's restaurants face disruption from animal rights blockades
  4. 7 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  5. 8 Investigation ongoing into A47 crash in which two people and dog died
  6. 9 Quarter of care home group staff unvaccinated despite boss' 'endless' pleas
  7. 10 Award-winning pub for sale with £125,000 slashed off price tag
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath. Photograph Simon Parker

Norfolk Live

Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Deedee and Philip Lomax (inset) own Felbrigg Lodge Hotel

'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Gospel Hall, Reedham, Norfolk

Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norwich Crown Court

Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter

NIgel Chapman

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus