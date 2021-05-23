Superheroes hit Norwich gym to mark return of classes
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Going back to a group gym class after a year away would be daunting for anyone – unless you went to Norwich's Nuffield gym this weekend.
To celebrate their first week back, staff put on superhero-themed sessions to celebrate the return to group classes and also as a nod to the work done by key workers during the pandemic.
Gym-goers were joined by East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) mascot Helibobs on Saturday morning to work out and raise money for the life-saving charity while in fancy dress.
Spider-man, Wonder Woman and Wolverine were among those who stopped by the Barrack Street gym to play their part.
Fitness manager Alex Walters said: "The whole week was a bit of a celebration, for members to mark a bit of normality and freedom.
You may also want to watch:
"Coming back from lockdown there has been a lot of focus on how people feel mentally, so it was important that we had a bit of fun while raising money for a really cool cause."
Most Read
- 1 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
- 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
- 3 'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough
- 4 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
- 5 Surge in unwanted animals as lockdown eases
- 6 McDonald's restaurants face disruption from animal rights blockades
- 7 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
- 8 Investigation ongoing into A47 crash in which two people and dog died
- 9 Quarter of care home group staff unvaccinated despite boss' 'endless' pleas
- 10 Award-winning pub for sale with £125,000 slashed off price tag