‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant Archant

Warm tributes have been paid to a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block.

Police incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Police incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on Friday evening.

The man in his 20s, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained by police.

A 51-year-old woman said she knew the man, who did not live in the block but was understood to have come to visit a friend.

The resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “He came here regularly - his girlfriend knew a friend who lives in the block.

“He had been coming here for years. He was just a happy go lucky, lovely bloke. He was always smiling, happy, saying ‘how are you?’ He would help anyone out.

“He was just a friend, someone you would see coming in the building. He will be sorely missed.”

The woman described how she had been in on Friday evening, when she heard a noise before the fall.

She said: “There was just a weird noise about 7ish, I can’t really remember, it was around 6 or 7ish.

“I just heard a noise and thought ‘What’s that?’”

Bouquets of flowers have since been left at the scene in tribute to the victim, which the woman said was “lovely to see”.

Others have told how police were on scene “very rapidly” while some in the block went to the aid of the man before emergency services arrived.

A post mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday (June 7).

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.

Information to police on 101, quoting incident number 375 of Friday, June 5.