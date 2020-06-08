Search

Advanced search

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

PUBLISHED: 14:57 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 08 June 2020

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

Warm tributes have been paid to a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block.

Police incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice incident at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on Friday evening.

The man in his 20s, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained by police.

A 51-year-old woman said she knew the man, who did not live in the block but was understood to have come to visit a friend.

The resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “He came here regularly - his girlfriend knew a friend who lives in the block.

“He had been coming here for years. He was just a happy go lucky, lovely bloke. He was always smiling, happy, saying ‘how are you?’ He would help anyone out.

“He was just a friend, someone you would see coming in the building. He will be sorely missed.”

The woman described how she had been in on Friday evening, when she heard a noise before the fall.

She said: “There was just a weird noise about 7ish, I can’t really remember, it was around 6 or 7ish.

“I just heard a noise and thought ‘What’s that?’”

Bouquets of flowers have since been left at the scene in tribute to the victim, which the woman said was “lovely to see”.

Others have told how police were on scene “very rapidly” while some in the block went to the aid of the man before emergency services arrived.

A post mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday (June 7).

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.

Information to police on 101, quoting incident number 375 of Friday, June 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 26, died in her Norwich home, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Unbelievable’ - Redmond on his happy memories ahead of City reunion

Nathan Redmond scored as Norwich City sealed promotion to the Premier League at Wembley in 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24