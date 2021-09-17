News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich MP Chloe Smith given new government role in reshuffle

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:00 AM September 17, 2021    Updated: 11:07 AM September 17, 2021
Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has been given a new role in government, moving from the cabinet office to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Ms Smith, who had been serving as Minister of State for the Constitution and Devolution since February of last year, was moved in the reshuffle this week to become Minister of State in the DWP. 

Elected at the age of 27 in a 2009 by-election after the resignation of Labour’s Ian Gibson, she was at the time the youngest MP in the country. 

Since 2011, Ms Smith has variously served under David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson as Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. 

The MP was grilled earlier this week by a House of Commons select committee on controversial plans to introduce voter ID for UK elections, amid claims it could lead to people being disenfranchised - while Ms Smith argued the move would make elections more secure. 
 

Chloe Smith
Norwich News

