'Poster boy for city' - Norwich Market traders to star on Sky

Published: 3:13 PM November 25, 2020

Alan Zhang from the Taste of Shanghai stall on Norwich Market, which features in a Gasway Christmas advert. - Credit: Amy Parrack

It is seen as the jewel in the crown for Norwich and after a tough year its historic market will get to shine in a Christmas advert.

Warm Stories from the City, advertising East Anglian-based heating firm Gasway, was filmed by Norwich-based production company Trett Films and will appear on 100 channels on the Sky TV network from November 28 until January 7.

Alethea from the Mushy Pea Stall on Norwich Market for the new Gasway advert. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack

It focuses on how traders keep warm in the winter months and what warmth means to them and is the second year in a row Trett Films made a 30-second advert showcasing the company.

Norwich Market will feature in a new Gasway advert to be shown on Sky TV this Christmas. PIcture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Last year its Warm Stories from the City looked at how Norwich City Football Club fans stayed warm during matches.

Director Josh Trett, 27, who studied at East Norfolk Sixth Form College and Norwich University of the Arts, said: "This is a spiritual sequel. It asks what warmth means to traders in a physical and emotional sense. As a director you want to grab people's attention. Christmas adverts run on the emotive side of things.

"Norwich Market is iconic. It has traditional stalls and world food places. It has a good mix of different characters. We are really proud of the advert. It is the best thing we have done."

Brothers Josh and Matty Trett, from Norwich-based Trett Films, which made the Gasway advert on Norwich Market. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack

Mr Trett co-founded Trett Films two years ago with his brother, Matty, 25, and they hope to film a third Warm Stories from the City for Gasway.

Anita Adcock, 60, from Hellesdon, who runs the Mushy Pea stall which features in the advert, said: "Any advertising for the market is good. It is fabulous. I sometimes think the market gets forgotten. We are the jewel of the city. It is an amazing community.

"This year has been the worst year, not just for us but for everybody. We are hoping we pull out of it. We are proud of what we do."

Anita Adcock who owns the Mushy Pea stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Toby Westgarth, acting chairman of Norwich Market Traders' Association, said times were "incredibly tough" for market traders at the moment.

Toby Westgarth (left). acting chairman of Norwich Market Traders' Association. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

But he added: "The advert reflects how Norwich Market has become the poster boy for the city."

Mark Wright of Taxi Vintage clothing stall on Norwich Market who took part in the Gasway advert. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack
















