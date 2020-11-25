News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

'Poster boy for city' - Norwich Market traders to star on Sky

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:13 PM November 25, 2020   
Alan Zhang from the Taste of Shanghai stall on Norwich Market which features in a Gasway Christmas advert.

Alan Zhang from the Taste of Shanghai stall on Norwich Market, which features in a Gasway Christmas advert. - Credit: Amy Parrack

It is seen as the jewel in the crown for Norwich and after a tough year its historic market will get to shine in a Christmas advert.

Warm Stories from the City, advertising East Anglian-based heating firm Gasway, was filmed by Norwich-based production company Trett Films and will appear on 100 channels on the Sky TV network from November 28 until January 7.

Alethea from the Mushy Pea stall on Norwich Market.

Alethea from the Mushy Pea Stall on Norwich Market for the new Gasway advert. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack

It focuses on how traders keep warm in the winter months and what warmth means to them and is the second year in a row Trett Films made a 30-second advert showcasing the company.

Norwich city history quiz 7. Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Market will feature in a new Gasway advert to be shown on Sky TV this Christmas. PIcture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Last year its Warm Stories from the City looked at how Norwich City Football Club fans stayed warm during matches.

Director Josh Trett, 27, who studied at East Norfolk Sixth Form College and Norwich University of the Arts, said: "This is a spiritual sequel. It asks what warmth means to traders in a physical and emotional sense. As a director you want to grab people's attention. Christmas adverts run on the emotive side of things.

"Norwich Market is iconic. It has traditional stalls and world food places. It has a good mix of different characters. We are really proud of the advert. It is the best thing we have done."

Josh and Matty Trett from Trett Films who made the Gasway advert featuring Norwich Market.

Brothers Josh and Matty Trett, from Norwich-based Trett Films, which made the Gasway advert on Norwich Market. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack

Mr Trett co-founded Trett Films two years ago with his brother, Matty, 25, and they hope to film a third Warm Stories from the City for Gasway.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans
  2. 2 Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200 miles away
  3. 3 Welcome to our new website
  1. 4 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 5 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
  3. 6 Whale washes up off Norfolk coast
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 A1066 clear following earlier breakdown
  6. 9 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
  7. 10 Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman

Anita Adcock, 60, from Hellesdon, who runs the Mushy Pea stall which features in the advert, said: "Any advertising for the market is good. It is fabulous. I sometimes think the market gets forgotten. We are the jewel of the city. It is an amazing community.

"This year has been the worst year, not just for us but for everybody. We are hoping we pull out of it. We are proud of what we do."

Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Anita Adcock who owns the Mushy Pea stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

https://www.eveningnews24.co.uk/news/online-ordering-launched-at-norwich-market-6443004

Toby Westgarth, acting chairman of Norwich Market Traders' Association, said times were "incredibly tough" for market traders at the moment.

Toby Westgarth, acting chairman of Norwich Market Traders; Association. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Toby Westgarth (left). acting chairman of Norwich Market Traders' Association. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

But he added: "The advert reflects how Norwich Market has become the poster boy for the city."

Mark Wright from the Taxi Vintage clothing stall on Norwich Market who took part in the Gasway advert. 

Mark Wright of Taxi Vintage clothing stall on Norwich Market who took part in the Gasway advert. Picture: Amy Parrack - Credit: Amy Parrack





Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus