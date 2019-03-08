Norwich man to run San Francisco half marathon for late mother

Mr Daley’s mother, Karen Daley, who worked at Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer that had spread to her brain, after visiting her GP. Picture: Jack Daley Archant

A Norwich man is fundraising to help build the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice by running the San Francisco Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon.

Jack Daley, fundraising to help build the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice by running the San Francisco Rock 'n' Roll half marathon. Picture: Jack Daley

Jack Daley, 26, from Norwich will be running the marathon on April 7 after his mother received support at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge when she was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer.

Karen Daley, who worked at Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, was later told the cancer had spread to her brain and her son moved back home to care for her.

It was at this stage that Priscilla Bacon Lodge started supporting the family with visits from a palliative care nurse and the Specialist Community Homecare team.

Mr Daley said: “Having scheduled visits meant that I had peace of mind that mum was safe and being cared for at the times when I could not be with her, and most importantly that she was kept very comfortable with the support from the homecare team.

“I am so grateful that Priscilla Bacon Lodge were so supportive to our family and respected my mum’s wishes.

“Once she was stabilised, they enabled her to spend her final days in a care home. The experience made me realise that the existing facility is over stretched, so fundraising to help build the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice was the least I could do.”

His mother died aged 65 in June 2018.

Mr Daley has registered to take part in £1million challenge set up by the hospice to help them achieve their goal of building a new 24 bed hospice, so more people can choose where they wish to receive end-of-life care.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications at the hospice, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the total that Jack has raised so far, which is more than three times his original target.

“We have had a tremendous response to the £1 million challenge, with individuals and businesses signing up to get involved. It is lovely that Jack’s fundraising endeavours in memory of his mum will be recognised in the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice once it has been built.”

The total amount of money raised by Mr Daley stands at £1,680.00. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-daley