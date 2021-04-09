Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021

James Robinson, 46, was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his partner off at the N&N hospital

A man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his NHS worker partner off at the hospital has called the charge "a stealth tax on care workers".

James Robinson, 46 and from Norwich, pulled over on Rosalind Franklin Road near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for 16 seconds on March 17 while his partner, a healthcare assistant, quickly jumped out to attend her NHS training course.

Mr Robinson, who lost his appeal over the charge, said they decided he would drop her off to save money on parking, with a day's parking at the hospital costing £12.

The image supplied by NPE of Mr Robinson (black car) dropping his partner off at the hospital for her training course

Because his partner is still doing her training, he explained that she does not yet qualify for free staff parking.

"I am an experienced driver, was fully aware of my surroundings and made sure I pulled over safely," he said. "National Parking Enforcement (NPE) has called it 'dangerous' but they're being ridiculous."

James Robinson was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his NHS worker partner off at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A spokesperson for NPE said the fine had been correctly issued because Mr Robinson had "parked" on a pelican crossing by a sign which read "no stopping".

He said: "The Highway Code states you must not park on a crossing or in the area covered by the zig-zag lines. You must not overtake the moving vehicle nearest the crossing or the vehicle nearest the crossing which has stopped to give way to pedestrians.

"In queuing traffic, you should keep the crossing clear."

The period of parking for which Mr Robinson was fined £60

He went on: "The driver may suggest they were stopped rather than parked and so the PCN is incorrect. We do not agree with this, as this would entitle a driver to 'stop' indefinitely so long as they kept the engine running."

Mr Robinson said he was "disgusted" by NPE's decision to reject his appeal, and that it amounted to a "stealth tax" on new hospital workers.

Referencing the photo supplied as evidence by NPE, Mr Robinson said: "I had already pulled off before the approaching pedestrian made it to the crossing. She wasn't in any danger.

"The other woman getting out the car was in fact another person joining the training course.

"Besides, I didn't even see the 'no stopping' sign until I was already pulling off because I don't drive with my neck craned out the window. It would probably be more dangerous to do that."

Mr Robinson said the fine amounted to a "stealth tax on care workers"




