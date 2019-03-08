Man who accidentally put automatic car into drive and crashed handed driving ban

Waggon and Horses Lane. Photo: Google Archant

A man who accidentally put his automatic car into drive while asleep and crashed into another car has been banned from driving for four weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On November 18 last year, Przemyslaw Kujawa, 39, of Yarmouth Road, Norwich, had been on a night out but when he became separated from his friends and decided to return to his parked Jaguar car in Waggon and Horses Lane, Norwich.

On Wednesday, Norwich Magistrates' Court heard Kujawa turned the engine on to keep warm and fell asleep in the driver's seat.

At 7.37am, police were called to Waggon and Horses Lane following reports of a road traffic collision between a Jaguar and Ford KA.

Arriving at the scene officers found Kujawa "slumped over the wheel" of the Jaguar, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecuting, Ian Caine told the court that police had found Kujawa to be "obstructive and trying to put the vehicle into park".

Kujawa was then taken to Aylsham police station, where he provided a sample of 246mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine.

The legal limit is 107mg per 100ml.

He later pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink.

Mitigating, Julie Gowland told the court "the only explanation" Kujawa could offer for the incident was that "while asleep he has kicked the vehicle into drive".

Kujawa was given a discretionary disqualification from driving for four weeks and fined £400 as well was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.