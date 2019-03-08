Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man who accidentally put automatic car into drive and crashed handed driving ban

PUBLISHED: 12:03 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 03 July 2019

Waggon and Horses Lane. Photo: Google

Waggon and Horses Lane. Photo: Google

Archant

A man who accidentally put his automatic car into drive while asleep and crashed into another car has been banned from driving for four weeks.

On November 18 last year, Przemyslaw Kujawa, 39, of Yarmouth Road, Norwich, had been on a night out but when he became separated from his friends and decided to return to his parked Jaguar car in Waggon and Horses Lane, Norwich.

On Wednesday, Norwich Magistrates' Court heard Kujawa turned the engine on to keep warm and fell asleep in the driver's seat.

At 7.37am, police were called to Waggon and Horses Lane following reports of a road traffic collision between a Jaguar and Ford KA.

Arriving at the scene officers found Kujawa "slumped over the wheel" of the Jaguar, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecuting, Ian Caine told the court that police had found Kujawa to be "obstructive and trying to put the vehicle into park".

Kujawa was then taken to Aylsham police station, where he provided a sample of 246mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine.

The legal limit is 107mg per 100ml.

He later pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink.

Mitigating, Julie Gowland told the court "the only explanation" Kujawa could offer for the incident was that "while asleep he has kicked the vehicle into drive".

Kujawa was given a discretionary disqualification from driving for four weeks and fined £400 as well was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

City announce signing of Belgium U21 centre-back Bushiri

Norwich City have signed Belgium U21 defender Rocky Bushiri Picture: Norwich City FC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

School children get back to nature in their new woodland classroom

Pupils from Scole Primary School in the woodland classroom with some of the leaf shape lanterns they have made. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists