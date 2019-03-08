Search

More than 30 trains missing carriages due to train fault

PUBLISHED: 07:47 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 11 November 2019

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Commuters could face crowded journeys with more than 30 trains in the region missing carriages this morning,

Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, Norwich and Lowestoft, Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Sheringham are all affected, with most missing at least one carriage due to a train fault.

The Colchester to Peterborough, Ipswich to Cambridge, Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street and Lowestoft to Ipswich, are also affected.

The problem is expected to continue throughout the morning, with more updates to follow.

Has your journey been affected? Get in touch on bethany.wales@archant.co.uk.

