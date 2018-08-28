Norwich John Lewis staff make special delivery to NICU

From left, Alison and Flo from the Norwich branch of John Lewis make their special delivery to Sarah from NICU. Picture: John Lewis and Partners Archant

Staff from John Lewis and Partners made a special delivery to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to drop off presents for the smallest patients.

Flo and Alison gave the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) 45 Jellycat soft toys, one for every baby who will be on the unit on Christmas Day.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people this year who have donated fantastic presents for every one of our patients.

“On behalf of all our staff and patients, we want to thank everyone who sent in and delivered presents, including Archant, Greater Anglia, Costa Coffee, Norwich Cooper BMW in Longwater, the Lions and John Lewis.”

More than 1,000 toys were received by the N&N Hospital’s charity as part of the annual Send a Smile with Santa appeal which gives a present to every inpatient on Christmas morning.