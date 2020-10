Norwich in numbers: How well do you know the fine city?

The fire at the Norwich Central Library, mussels at The Belgian Monk and a pint of beer. Photos: Archant library, Sonya Duncan and Antony Kelly Archant

Are you a Norwich know-it-all? A fine city aficionado?

We’ve put together a Norwich in numbers quiz to test your knowledge of the city’s history and culture.

From eating at The Belgian Monk to drinking in the city of ale, see how you fare.