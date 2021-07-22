News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:07 PM July 22, 2021   
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: NNUH

A Norfolk hospital has confirmed two men receiving treatment for coronavirus have died. 

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reported the deaths of a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s on Thursday. 

A spokesman for the hospital said both men had underlying health conditions.

It is the first confirmed Covid-related deaths at the trust since July 9, when a man in his 80s, also with underlying health conditions, died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The hospital had not reported any deaths for more than four months. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk County Council reported as of July 20 there were 24 people in hospital, and three patients in critical care. 

The James Paget University Hospital reported two deaths this week including the death of a man in his 40s on Monday and a man in his 80s on July 20.

A spokesman for the hospital said both patients had underlying health conditions. 

No patients had died at the Gorleston hospital following a positive test for more than a month, with the last recorded fatality on June 4.

Coronavirus
Norwich News

