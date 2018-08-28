Search

Young gymnasts come out on top at national competition

PUBLISHED: 12:57 10 December 2018

Ben Chirodian, Yanis Akinola, Marley Mann and Toby Stevens with Norwich Gymanstics Club coach Danny Paraschivu. Picture: Glenys Halford

Ben Chirodian, Yanis Akinola, Marley Mann and Toby Stevens with Norwich Gymanstics Club coach Danny Paraschivu. Picture: Glenys Halford

Glenys Halford

Young Norwich gymnasts came out on top after winning big at a national gymnastics competition.

Norwich gymnast Yanis Akinola won a bronze medal at the gymnastics final in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich gymnast Yanis Akinola won a bronze medal at the gymnastics final in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Members of the Norwich Gymnastics Club took part in the national finals in Birmingham on November 9, after qualifying in the eastern region competition.

Yanis Akinola took part in his first ever national at level one and received a bronze medal as the team were placed third in Great Britain.

Norwich Gymnastics Club coach Danny Paraschivu (centre) with Ben Chirodian and Toby Stevens, who won gold and silver at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich Gymnastics Club coach Danny Paraschivu (centre) with Ben Chirodian and Toby Stevens, who won gold and silver at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Marley Mann, 11, received bronze in his level three group, while Toby Stevens and Benjamin Chirodian, both 14 ,took part in level one, with Ben taking home the gold medal and just beating Toby, who won silver.

Meanwhile, at the eastern region finals in Ipswich, Tilly Jordan, eight, was gold medallist on vault and Emily Doran, nine, was bronze medallist.

Ben Chirodian, 14, won a gold medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordBen Chirodian, 14, won a gold medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

Leah Collins, 14, was eighth in the level five competition while Erin O’Neill was sixth in level four and was bronze medallist on bars.

Norwich gymanst Marley Mann, 11, won a bronze medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys HalfordNorwich gymanst Marley Mann, 11, won a bronze medal at the gymnastics finals in Birmingham. Picture: Glenys Halford

