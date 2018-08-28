Young gymnasts come out on top at national competition
PUBLISHED: 12:57 10 December 2018
Glenys Halford
Young Norwich gymnasts came out on top after winning big at a national gymnastics competition.
Members of the Norwich Gymnastics Club took part in the national finals in Birmingham on November 9, after qualifying in the eastern region competition.
Yanis Akinola took part in his first ever national at level one and received a bronze medal as the team were placed third in Great Britain.
Marley Mann, 11, received bronze in his level three group, while Toby Stevens and Benjamin Chirodian, both 14 ,took part in level one, with Ben taking home the gold medal and just beating Toby, who won silver.
Meanwhile, at the eastern region finals in Ipswich, Tilly Jordan, eight, was gold medallist on vault and Emily Doran, nine, was bronze medallist.
Leah Collins, 14, was eighth in the level five competition while Erin O’Neill was sixth in level four and was bronze medallist on bars.