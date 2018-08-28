Search

Norwich youngster invited by Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss favourite sandwiches

PUBLISHED: 15:53 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 09 November 2018

Charlotte, 9, and Lucy Platten, 6, met the Archbishop of Canterbury after they called BBC Radio 2's breakfast show presenter Chris Evans about his visit to Norwich. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Diocese of Norwich

It’s not every youngster who gets to quiz the Archbishop of Canterbury about his favourite sandwich, but that was the topic of choice for nine-year-old Charlotte Platten.

The youngster enjoyed a special invitation to meet the Most Rev Justin Welby at Norwich Cathedral during his visit to the city on Wednesday, after she called BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show presenter Chris Evans.

The breakfast show host asks children to ring in if they are doing something for the first time, and Charlotte called to say she was going to evensong with the archbishop.

When the archbishop heard Charlotte had been on the radio, he asked to meet her after the service.

Charlotte - who is the daughter of the canon precentor at Norwich Cathedral, the Rev Canon Aidan Platten - said it was “amazing” to meet the archbishop and that she was also excited to speak to Chris Evans live on the radio.

“The archbishop asked me what my favourite part of the service was and I said I really liked it when everyone processed in,” she said.

“I asked him what his favourite sandwich was and he said it was a bacon sandwich with ketchup and mustard!”

Charlotte’s six-year-old sister Lucy also joined in the conversation and suggested that the archbishop tried a fish and chip sandwich.

Afterwards, the Archbishop said: “It was so wonderful to meet Charlotte and such a good idea of hers to phone up Radio 2.

“I loved discussing favourite sandwiches with her and will be taking up her sister’s suggestion of trying a fish and chip sandwich sometime soon!”

When Charlotte called Chris Evans back for the Thursday morning breakfast show she rated her Wednesday evening as “three million out of 10” – although she said she preferred cheese sandwiches to the archbishop’s favourite.

Charlotte and Lucy’s older sister Alice, 12, sang with Norwich Cathedral Girls’ Choir at the compline service which concluded the Archbishop’s Wednesday night visit.

During the evening the archbishop had also taken part in a Reflections on Reconciliation event which was chaired by the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham James.

