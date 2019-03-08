Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

PUBLISHED: 11:05 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 May 2019

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography

Archant

Norwich's community radio station has launched a new breakfast show and presenting team.

Sam Day, Rammer and Jamie Debenham have been chosen to take on Future Radio's morning slot from 7.30am to 10am, Monday to Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Future Radio's broadcast coordinator Dean Tucker said: "I am thrilled that Future Radio will be bringing a truly local breakfast for Norwich, brought to you by our friendly team who live and breathe our fine city.

"We at Future Radio and Future Projects are a charity striving to provide vital help, support and life changing chances to anyone and everyone.

"It will be a shop window for what we do, what community radio can do and what's happening in Norwich."

Future Radio, which is based at OPEN, is part of Future Projects, a registered charity which exists to deliver lasting change for those most in need.

Most Read

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The football law changes Norwich City fans need to be aware of for next season

Attacking players are no longer allowed to disrupt defensive walls of three or more men, thanks to IFAB law changes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists