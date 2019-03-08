Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography Archant

Norwich's community radio station has launched a new breakfast show and presenting team.

Sam Day, Rammer and Jamie Debenham have been chosen to take on Future Radio's morning slot from 7.30am to 10am, Monday to Friday.

Future Radio's broadcast coordinator Dean Tucker said: "I am thrilled that Future Radio will be bringing a truly local breakfast for Norwich, brought to you by our friendly team who live and breathe our fine city.

"We at Future Radio and Future Projects are a charity striving to provide vital help, support and life changing chances to anyone and everyone.

"It will be a shop window for what we do, what community radio can do and what's happening in Norwich."

Future Radio, which is based at OPEN, is part of Future Projects, a registered charity which exists to deliver lasting change for those most in need.