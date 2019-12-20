Firefighters called out to 'unknown smell' from bin lorry
PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 December 2019
Archant
An unknown smell from a bin lorry in Norwich prompted a rapid response from firefighters.
Crews from Sprowston and Carrow were sent to Bishopgate at 9.35am this morning to reports of an unknown smell from a bin lorry.
You may also want to watch:
It was feared the unknown smell was the source of a blaze.
But Norfolk fire said the call-out was a false alarm motivated by good intent.
Firefighters left the scene at 10.22am.