Firefighters called out to 'unknown smell' from bin lorry

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 December 2019

Firefighters were called out to an

Firefighters were called out to an "unknown smell" from a bin lorry on Bishopgate. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

An unknown smell from a bin lorry in Norwich prompted a rapid response from firefighters.

Crews from Sprowston and Carrow were sent to Bishopgate at 9.35am this morning to reports of an unknown smell from a bin lorry.

It was feared the unknown smell was the source of a blaze.

But Norfolk fire said the call-out was a false alarm motivated by good intent.

Firefighters left the scene at 10.22am.

