Seven fire crews called to incident at city student block

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:44 AM March 9, 2021   
Pablo Fanque House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pablo Fanque House in Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A large emergency services response was mounted after a 999 call from a block of student flats in Norwich.

The Fire Service said they were called at 3.14am on Tuesday, March 9, to Pablo Fanque House in All Saints Green.

Crews from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham, Hethersett, Wymondham, Wroxham and Long Stratton were sent, and arrived on scene at 3.26am.

The fire, in a private residence, had been put out before arrival, but emergency services remained on scene for an hour to make the scene safe.

After a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, the stop message was received at 4.21am.

The ambulance service was not called to the scene, and no-one is believed to have been hurt.

