Norwich fan the man behind cult computer game Sensible Soccer

Jon Hare (right) at Carrow Road. PIC: Submitted. Archant

Just as the Premier League was billed as a whole new ball game when it was launched in 1992, Sensible Soccer revolutionised the way football computer games were viewed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon Hare (left) in front of Darren Huckerby. PIC: Submitted. Jon Hare (left) in front of Darren Huckerby. PIC: Submitted.

Sensible Soccer, which featured a zoomed-out bird's eye view, hit Amiga and Atari ST computer games in the early 1990s and still retains a cult following among gaming fans.

The aftertouch feature, which allowed huge swerves, was one of the defining gameplay elements of the game which was designed by Norwich City fan Jon Hare.

Mr Hare, who now lives near Cambridge, is preparing for the release of his latest computer creation Sociable Soccer for Apple Arcade but fondly remembers the success brought by Sensible Soccer - and his love of Norwich.

He said: "What's nice is a lot of people remember it with fondness. A lot of people played with their friends and said they failed their exams because of it which is quite funny."

You may also want to watch:

Born in Ilford and growing up in Essex Norwich City would not have been Mr Hare's normal first choice of team.

But yellow has always been his favourite colour and after he discovered Arsenal, who wore yellow shirts in their 1971 FA Cup final win over Liverpool, normally wore red and white, the Canaries soon became his team of choice. He said: "I think I was about 11 when I changed to Norwich. I liked the kit. Shortly after that we moved to Chelmsford and started to get Anglia TV and so saw the team on television."

Mr Hare started going to Norwich games in the early 1990s and still tries to get to about five or six games a season. He said City's current crop of players - who last week beat Premier League champions Manchester City - is the best the club has had since Mike Walker's team in the early 1990s which finished third in the Premier League and dumped the Bayern Munich out of the Uefa Cup.

Mr Hare spends much of his time in Finland, home of City's striking hero Teemu Pukki, working on the new game which is soon to be relased.

Sensible World of Soccer was in 2006 nominated as one of the 10 most influential games of all time by Stanford University and Mr Hare hopes for the same success with his latest creation

He said he is hoping the game will score with "younger people who have never experienced this type of game before."