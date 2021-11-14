News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:59 PM November 14, 2021
Updated: 8:18 PM November 14, 2021
File photo dated 01-05-2021 of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Goo

Dean Smith is set to become the new Norwich City manager. - Credit: PA

The chairman of one of Norwich City's biggest fan groups believes the expected appointment of Dean Smith could keep the club in the Premier League.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, believes Smith was the safest choice out of the options available and despite initial concerns has grown to like him.

"I've spoken to a few of my Aston Villa connections and they've been full of praise for the work he's done," he said.

"I'm not doing cartwheels but it's an interesting appointment."

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archa

Robin Sainty is the chairman of the Canaries Trust. - Credit: Archant

Having researched Smith's work in more detail during his time at his previous clubs, Mr Sainty believes those experiences will set him up to succeed at Norwich City.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt he did well at Walsall, and Thomas Frank has reaped the benefits of his work at Brentford," he said.

"He also did a good job at Aston Villa in getting them promoted and keeping them in the Premier League for two seasons."

Most Read

  1. 1 Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
  2. 2 Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk
  3. 3 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  1. 4 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  2. 5 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout
  4. 7 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
  5. 8 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  6. 9 Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass
  7. 10 Christmas market celebrating best of Norfolk set to begin

After a week in which Norwich were strongly linked with both Kjetil Knutsen and Frank Lampard at different points, Mr Sainty conceded it had been a strange few days to be a City fan.

"It felt completely bizarre," he added.

"At first, we all got very excited about Knutsen and felt like that would have been an interesting choice.

"I never felt like Lampard was a realistic option with all the media attention he brings.

"Smith crept in under the radar and came as a surprise to most people."

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (left) and manager Dean Smith (right) celebrate with the trophy after wi

Dean Smith's Aston Villa beat Derby County in the Play Off Final in 2019. - Credit: PA

However, Mr Sainty believes that Smith could have his toughest challenge yet as Norwich seeks to retain its Premier League status.

"He's got to average more than a point a game which won't be easy.

"While the national media have already decided we’re already down - it’s not impossible and we can't think like that.

"We're five points from safety and there's 27 games still to go. Anything can happen."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Frank Lampard manager of Chelsea in the dugout prior to the Premier League match against Burnley at

Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Bishop of Norwich

Investigations

'Apologise': Bishop tells ‘authoritarian-style’ vicar to change her ways

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Climate change image

Environment News

Revealed: The biggest carbon dioxide polluters in Norfolk

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Dorrington House, Dereham. Pictured are owners Steve and Lorraine Dorrington. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

'They were in tears' - Frustration as care homes lose unvaccinated staff

Sarah Hussain

person