Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Christmas Day parkrun picture gallery?
- Credit: Danielle Booden
People turned out in their hundreds to take part in the Christmas Day parkruns across Norfolk.
As parkruns are held on Saturdays, organisers chose to continue holding them on the big day at Eaton Park, Colney Lane and Catton Park in Norwich, the Walks in King's Lynn, Abbey Meadows in Thetford, Gorleston Cliffs and Great Yarmouth North Beach .
People taking part donned festive outfits from Santa hats to Santa suits.
Despite some Christmas events being cancelled in Norfolk, such as the Christmas Day swims after a rise in the number of Covid cases, runners were ready to take to the start line at 9am this morning.
At Eaton Park, although the parkrun was taking place in its usual venue, organisers announced that participants would not be running the normal route but using their traditional route instead.
People were pictured crossing the finish line of the park run in their festive costumes.
