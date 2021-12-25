News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Christmas Day parkrun picture gallery?

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:49 AM December 25, 2021
People taking part in Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture: Danielle Booden

People taking part in Eaton Park Christmas parkrun - Credit: Danielle Booden

People turned out in their hundreds to take part in the Christmas Day parkruns across Norfolk.

Bill Mayne, Jenny Maybe, Ellie Fairfoot and Duncan Potter at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture:

Bill Mayne, Jenny Maybe, Ellie Fairfoot and Duncan Potter at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun - Credit: Danielle Booden

As parkruns are held on Saturdays, organisers chose to continue holding them on the big day at Eaton Park, Colney Lane and Catton Park in Norwich, the Walks in King's Lynn, Abbey Meadows in Thetford, Gorleston Cliffs and Great Yarmouth North Beach .

People taking part donned festive outfits from Santa hats to Santa suits. 

People taking part in Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture: Danielle Booden

Runners at the start line of the Christmas Day park run in Eaton Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

Despite some Christmas events being cancelled in Norfolk, such as the Christmas Day swims after a rise in the number of Covid cases, runners were ready to take to the start line at 9am this morning. 

Laura, Paul and David Adams at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture: Danielle Booden

Laura, Paul and David Adams at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun - Credit: Danielle Booden

At Eaton Park, although the parkrun was taking place in its usual venue, organisers announced that participants would not be running the normal route but using their traditional route instead. 

Ashley and Rory Judd at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture: Danielle Booden

Ashley and Rory Judd at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun - Credit: Danielle Booden

People were pictured crossing the finish line of the park run in their festive costumes. 

Eleanor Phillips and Evie, Lottie, Nick and Anna Hood at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun. Picture: Dani

Eleanor Phillips and Evie, Lottie, Nick and Anna Hood at Eaton Park Christmas parkrun - Credit: Danielle Booden




