Norwich club DJ's death ruled misadventure by coroner

A popular music DJ on the Norwich club scene died from taking a lethal cocktail of drugs, an inquest has heard.

Jonathan Fiddament, 32, who released drum n bass music and performed club nights under the name J2B, died on March 10 last year.

Police found him unresponsive after forcing entry into his flat on Manby Road in Heartsease after family and friends had raised concerns that he had not been seen or heard from for a few days.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroners Court, held on Monday, was told he had previously undergone periods of alcohol and drug detox treatment at a centre in Essex.

He had also been prescribed medication after being diagnosed with anxiety and depression and took pain relief drugs for a back problem.

In a statement read out at the inquest his mother Jill said: “Jonathan would have good days and bad days with his depression and anxiety. During the bad days he would just want to be alone.”

The inquest heard his cause of death was given as drug toxicity as a result of a combination of cocaine and both prescribed and non-prescribed sedative drugs.

His mother added: “Jonathan wouldn’t do things in moderation when it came to drugs or alcohol. He was an all or nothing type of person.

“He would go for long periods without any alcohol then go on a blow out. He thought he was invincible. It was the same for medication. When his back was causing him pain he would not just take the two tablets he was prescribed.”

Mr Fiddament had also been seen by Norfolk alcohol and drug behaviour change service Change Grow Live in the months before his death.

Speaking at the inquest his family raised concerns that he had not been offered enough support and that followed up appointments had not been offered.

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, concluded he died as a result of misadventure.

Mr Fiddament - who was also known as Jonny Fidd - was a regular DJ at Norwich drum and bass events.

Following his death fellow DJs held a memorial live event to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

At his funeral two of his own music tracks - Island in the Sky and Waiting for You - opened and closed proceedings.

