Search

Advanced search

Star Wars mad dad dons £5,000 Darth Vader suit at film's European premiere

PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 14 January 2020

Huw Jones from Norwich made the costume over the last four years. Here he is pictured at the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Gareth Cattermole (www.garethcattermole.com)

Huw Jones from Norwich made the costume over the last four years. Here he is pictured at the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Gareth Cattermole (www.garethcattermole.com)

Archant

It is a galaxy far, far away from his day job but for one Star Wars fan it was a dream come true when he was invited to be Darth Vader at the release of the franchise's new film.

Huw Jones, from Norwich, was invited to be Darth Vader at the European Premiere of the Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Huw JonesHuw Jones, from Norwich, was invited to be Darth Vader at the European Premiere of the Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Huw Jones

Huw Jones, who works at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, donned his own £5,000 creation of the iconic sci-fi costume to march on the Rise of Skywalker European premiere last month.

The 43-year-old is a member of the 501st Legion's UK Garrison, an international organisation dedicated to constructing and wearing screen-accurate replicas of Star Wars characters.

The head of the hospital's oral health laboratory was chosen by Disney to form a parade, entertain fans and scenery for the world's press while the film's stars arrived at the premiere in Leicester Square.

Mr Jones, from Norwich, was at work when he got the shock news.

Huw Jones as Captain America, The First Avenger, with is wife and two sons. Picture: GeekzaniaHuw Jones as Captain America, The First Avenger, with is wife and two sons. Picture: Geekzania

He said: "I read the email with a shocked face and leant back on the door and it swung open. I went backwards through the door."

But while there were butterflies on the night itself, it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"It was terrifying. You're just thinking "don't fall over, don't fall over," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"Only afterwards you think 'I've done it, I cannot believe it'.

"I've been a huge Star Wars fan since being the geeky little kid in school who found it an escape from the reality of being bullied."

Mr Jones has spent £5,000 to painstakingly recreate Darth Vader's suit worn in Revenge of the Sith.

It took him more than four years to complete with leather elements of the suit tailor made in Argentina. The helmet was created from moulds from Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mr Jones has also made many of the parts himself and built his own lightsabers.

Mr Jones said: "My love of stage acting had an element of costuming involved, and the thought of building one of the most iconic costumes seen on screen took hold about seven years ago.

"Building the costumes is as rewarding as actually wearing them."

It is also a hobby he shares with his wife and two children, attending exhibitions in his own Captain America costume.

In April 2018 he was given clearance to join the UK Garrisons, which requires members to have 'screen correct' costumes.

With the Garrisons, the dad-of-two is able to support charity, including NNUH's charity."

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists