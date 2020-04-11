Search

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car ‘catapults’ him off bike

PUBLISHED: 15:49 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 11 April 2020

Felipe Gonzalez

A cyclist faces a gruelling fight for fitness after suffering horrific injuries when a car “catapulted” him off his bike in Norwich.

Felipe Gonzalez, 25, was going for a ride as part of his daily dose of exercise during lockdown when he was hit by the car on Colman Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, as Mr Gonzalez was unable to move and in “agonising” pain.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with a broken wrist, nose, and ribs, his head split open, a cracked pelvis and vertebrae - and he also lost two pints of blood.

Mr Gonzalez, who lives and works in the city, was cycling towards Eaton when the crash happened on Saturday, April 4, at around 1.30pm.

After being rushed into surgery to save his hand and spending nearly a week in hospital, with no visitors allowed due to the coronavirus, he is now recovering at his parents’ home, in Caister, near Great Yarmouth, but said his life had been changed forever.

Mr Gonzalez said: “I’m in agonising pain with a plate in my wrist which stops movement, as the ligaments were torn to shreds and I have a nasty scar on my face. I’ve sustained life-changing injuries and trauma and I have been breaking down every day.

“No more art, gym and general activities needing wrist mobility. The spinal vertebrae damage along with hips which means no heavy exercise, working out, or sports. It means I just can’t ever be as strong and sporty as I was or would like. It has weakened me as a human physically, but I believe I will be stronger mentally from it all.”

Although the country is in lockdown, Mr Gonzalez hoped to warn others to remain safe on the roads and “not to take life for granted”.

He added: “It has really opened my eyes to the value of life.

“Although the roads are emptier there is still a lot people living their lives and though the chances of losing someone are slim, it can still happen to any of us.”

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Services said: “We were called to Colman Road in Norwich at around 2.25pm on Saturday, April 4, to reports of a collision.

“One ambulance attended and treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car 'catapults' him off bike

