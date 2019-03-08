Search

Trains suspended after crash at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 12:53 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 18 April 2019

Trains have been suspended after a car crashed into a level crossing near Salhouse. Photo: Google

Train services have been suspended after a car collided with the barriers at a level crossing.

A vehicle struck the barriers at a level crossing on Norwich Road between Salhouse and Whittlingham junction at around 11.35am on Thursday (April, 18).

Network rail and the British Transport Police attended the scene and are working to remove the car from the tracks.

The 11.35am Greater Anglia service from Norwich to Cromer has been cancelled and a spokesperson for Network Rail said more delays were likely.

Update to follow.

