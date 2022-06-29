Lakeside proposal gone wrong watched by millions on TikTok

Mid-proposal, a man from Norwich dropped his engagement ring into a Watton lake. Insert: the lost ring - Credit: Ross Bamber and Gerii Ashforth

When 26-year-old Ross Bamber prepared to drop to one knee in front of his now-financeé Gerii Ashford it was meant to be the perfect moment of romance.

Instead, an unfortunate mishap has seen the couple rocket to TikTok fame and millions of views on the social media platform.

The couple from Costessey were staying in a holiday lodge in Watton where Mr Bamber thought he had planned a "perfect" proposal.

Ross Bamber and Gerii Ashforth after the more successful second proposal - Credit: Ross Bamber and Gerii Ashforth

He took the unsuspecting Miss Ashford to a secluded spot by a lake and was all set to take to one knee and pop the question.

But his nerves got the better of him and he accidentally dropped the ring into the water.

The hilarious blunder, which was captured on video, has now been viewed more than three million times on TikTok.

Gerii Ashforth, 23, said: "I had an inkling that it might happen. Ross was so nervous which is unlike him.

"One evening he told me to cover my eyes and led me outside. And all of a sudden I was really nervous too.

"He said he had a surprise for me and I heard him move to get on one knee.

"Then something hit the deck and fall into the water.

"My heart dropped, I just thought 'surely not'. I really hoped it was a penny in his pocket."

The TikTok shows Ross moving to open the box before the ring is heard bouncing off the deck.

Miss Ashforth is then heard saying: "Is that what I think it was?"

To which Mr Bamber replies: "Yeah it was."

The "unlucky couple" stood for a few moments wondering what to do.

The moment the engagement ring fell through the decking and into the lake - Credit: Ross Bamber and Gerii Ashforth

" I told him not to worry, it's just a piece of metal. I gave him my promise ring and we used that instead.

"But the next morning it didn't feel the same so we went out and got a replacement.

"We were upset but we knew it was unlikely we'd ever find the ring.

The couple redid the proposal the night after and it went without a hitch - Credit: Ross Bamber and Gerii Ashforth

"Our friends came over with shorts and goggles and searched for it with a magnet but had no luck.

"That evening we did the whole proposal over again which thankfully went without a hitch."

The now-engaged couple is planning on going back to the lake with a friend's underwater metal detector to check again.

Miss Ashforth said: "I don't know if we'll do it but finding it would be amazing."