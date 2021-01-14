Inquest opens into death of 32-year-old Anthony Hibble
Published: 11:21 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM January 14, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
An inquest has opened into the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was discovered in a field on New Year’s Eve.
Anthony Jonathon Hibble was found dead close to Low Road, in Tibenham, on December 31 last year.
His inquest was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Thursday, January 14.
The 32-year-old, from Thetford, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 30.
He had last been seen at Nessa Close, Thetford, and was assumed to be driving a Mercedes CLS.
Officers were called to the field, in Tibenham, at around 12.40pm on December 31.
The inquest has been adjourned until 10am on Monday, June 28, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
- 2 Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N
- 3 'Please respect the countryside:' Row over lockdown exercise
- 4 Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients
- 5 Restaurant stripped of licence for 'blatantly' serving in lockdown
- 6 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
- 7 Care home confirms outbreak of coronavirus
- 8 Coastal car park closes to 'deter visitors' as police hand out five FPNs
- 9 Seven lockdown rules that could change
- 10 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling