Inquest opens into death of 32-year-old Anthony Hibble

Published: 11:21 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM January 14, 2021

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest has opened into the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was discovered in a field on New Year’s Eve.

Anthony Jonathon Hibble was found dead close to Low Road, in Tibenham, on December 31 last year.

His inquest was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Thursday, January 14.

The 32-year-old, from Thetford, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 30.

He had last been seen at Nessa Close, Thetford, and was assumed to be driving a Mercedes CLS.

Officers were called to the field, in Tibenham, at around 12.40pm on December 31.

The inquest has been adjourned until 10am on Monday, June 28, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.