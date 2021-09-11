Published: 9:46 AM September 11, 2021

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher (right), who blessed the new YMCA Norfolk community hub on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in March 2021. He is pictured with YMCA Norfolk chief executive Tim Sweeting (left), charity president General Lord Dannatt, Lady Philippa Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and chair of trustees Phillip Macdonald. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

A former hall once used by war veterans and their families which has been transformed into a £2m hub for all will be throwing open its doors to the community later this month.

Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road used to be a base for the Royal British Legion until it closed its doors in 2014 despite a campaign to save it but reopened in April as a multi-purpose community hub run by YMCA Norfolk.

Campaigners battling to save the Royal British Legion's former Jubilee Hall ahead of its closure in 2014.





The new building, which houses a day care nursery, a cafe and soft play centre for 0-11 year olds, will be hosting a series of events over the coming months starting with a careers and coffee morning on Wednesday, September 22.

Artist's impressions of new community hub at former Jubilee Hall site. Supplied by YMCA Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Due to the popularity of the cafe, soft play and nursery, the charity is now looking to take on more staff at the Aylsham Road-based venue as well as further roles across their families, youth and housing teams across the county.

The café at the new YMCA community hub, at the site of the former Jubilee Hall in Aylsham Road, Norwich. - Credit: YMCA Norfolk

Staff at YMCA Norfolk, which recruited 20 people ahead of the hub's opening in April, will be on hand to talk to members of the public interested in joining the charity during the event which will take place between 9.30am and noon.

Lisa Xuereb, HR manager for YMCA Norfolk, said: "As an organisation that is always expanding, we're keen to promote our fantastic recruitment opportunities to the Norwich community at our Coffee and Careers morning this September."

As well as the careers event, the charity has announced a series of further events, including a charity quiz night, to help raise funds for the charity, on Thursday, September 23 and the Christmas Norwich Craft Fayre on Saturday, November 27.

Judy Bailey, events co-ordinator at YMCA Norfolk, said: "We're so excited to be able to utilise our fantastic new community hub to host a range of events for the area.

"The coffee and careers morning will be a great way to re-introduce our face-to-face events post a tough and unpredictable 18 months due to the pandemic.

"Our events schedule has always proven to be popular with our supporters and we can't wait to meet some new faces as we welcome back our regular events, such as our charity quiz night in addition to new events such as our Christmas and craft fayre."



